MP Aparajita presents 3-year report card for public

Bhubaneswar: Aparajita, MP, presented her third year performance report card before the residents of the Bhubaneswar constituency.

Apart from development works, grievance redress and community outreach were among the prime focus of her performance. She has been constantly raising issues related to Bhubaneswar as well as periphery and actively participating in Parliamentary standing committee and discharged her duties as BJP spokesperson diligently.

In the report, she has made it clear that a few works left incomplete will be taken up in course of time. She mentioned that six drains of ward no.4 of the BMC area have been constructed through effective convergence between the BMC and the NHAI, spending Rs 10.20 crore.

A major part of the MPLAD funds have been utilised for building of community halls, renovation of tanks, construction of cremation centres and drinking water facility. Of the 1,143 sanctioned projects for solar lights 1,000 have been installed so far; 1,036 projects have been completed till now; 107 projects are under construction.

Six projects of solar lighting and water supply have been executed through the CSR fund of Rs1.02 crore. Thorough efforts have been made to see the actual beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yozana.

Under the rural water supply projects, there are 220,985 households in the Bhubaneswar rural constituency. Of them 127,123 households are getting piped water supply; rest are to get in due course of time. Nine mega piped water supply projects are progressing under the Jal Jeevan Mission, regular follow-ups have been made to expedite the work in time frame. Under the Prime Minister Kissan Samman Nidhi Yojana 77, 568 farmers of the constituency have benefited and Rs 46.54 crore have been credited to their accounts in 11 instalments.

Public grievances have been heard on a daily basis either in filed or in office, with 5,545 cases redressed. As a national spokesperson she has participated in 653 debates and as MP took part in 26 debates and asked 124 questions in the Lok Sabha.