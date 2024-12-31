MP BJP likely to announce 'zila adhyakshs' by first week of January

Bhopal : The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce new district heads (zila adhyakshs) of the party in the first week of January.

Multiple meetings to finalise the name of 'zila adhyakshs' were held during which names of three to four nominees came up based on caste equation.

According to an earlier statement from the BJP, the process of selection of 'zila adhyakshs' was supposed to be completed by the end of this month. However, it was delayed due to a "lack of consensus" among the leaders and local party workers from different factions.

Sources in the BJP told IANS that, due to a lack of consensus at the state level, the issue was also raised before the Central leadership of the party. However, the Central leadership asked the state unit to resolve the matter with consensus among the leaders and party workers.

A fresh round meeting will held in Bhopal in the presence of the party's in-charge for Madhya Pradesh, Mahendra Singh and state unit chief V. D. Sharma and the final list of 'zila adhyaksh' will prepared, which will be sent to New Delhi for approval, the sources said.

According to MP BJP's media in-charge Ashish Agrawal, Mahendra Singh will arrive in Bhopal on January 1 and attend the programmes at party headquarters in Bhopal the following day.

During the ongoing organisational restructuring to strengthen its grassroots cadre, the BJP has completed the elections for its muti-layer 'Booth' and 'Mandal' committees.

A 12-member booth committee comprises one president and 11 members. The election process was needed mostly for selecting committees' presidents.

The 11 other members include 'WhatsApp Pramukh', 'Labharthi Pramukh', secretary, 'Maan Ki Baat Pramukh', and booth-level agent.

The 'Labharthi Pramukh' will be tasked to find out beneficiaries of schemes of Centre and state governments and will report to the 'WhatsApp Pramukh' at the booth level, who in turn communicates real-time feedback from the grassroots to the state party headquarters.

The 'WhatsApp Pramukh' is responsible for gathering daily feedback from other Pramukhs and relaying this information to the state party headquarters, in addition to planning and executing various organisational programmes.

The election process for Mandal committees was carried out between December 1 to December 15. There are 1,300 mandals in 55 districts of the state, according to MP BJP chief V. D. Sharma.

Earlier, Sharma stated that 33 per cent of these members are women, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "women empowerment". He also mentioned that booth committees were created and digitised, marking a significant achievement.