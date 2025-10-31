Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Rohit Arya’s Tech-Driven Trap Ends In Tragic Face-Off With Police

A tense three-hour standoff unfolded in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday when Rohit Arya, aged 50, took 17 children hostage inside a rented studio. Arya’s elaborate plan involved installing motion sensors, cameras, and alarms throughout the premises days earlier under the guise of conducting a casting audition. Armed with an airgun and flammable spray, he threatened to set the studio ablaze if police attempted to enter.

The crisis began around 1.30 pm after worried parents noticed their children hadn’t returned from a supposed audition. When bystanders spotted the children crying behind glass windows, the police quickly deployed the Quick Response Team, bomb squad, and fire brigade. While one team engaged Arya in negotiations, two others infiltrated the building through duct lines and vents.

Arya’s motivations stemmed from a ₹2 crore payment dispute with the Maharashtra education department over film projects under the Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala initiative. In a video message recorded during the standoff, he claimed he was not a criminal and only sought justice for unpaid dues.

As talks failed and Arya threatened harm, officer Amol Waghmare fired a single shot that fatally wounded him. All 17 children and two adults were rescued safely and taken for medical checkups. Arya was declared dead at Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Hospital.

The Mumbai Police later revealed Arya had been preparing the setup since Monday, linking motion sensors to his phone to detect movement. However, unaware of a back entry, he was eventually outmaneuvered by the rescue teams.

Authorities described the operation as swift yet sensitive, crediting the team’s coordination for saving every life inside the building.