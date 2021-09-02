Mysterious fever kills more than 40 Children so far in India in a week 's Time

A Mysterious Fever is sweeping through India, and as of now, it has killed above 40 children and hundreds of people have been admitted in hospitals suffering from illness.



Mr. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradhesh, to order for increase in bed capacity in hospitals. The above step has been taken due to deaths happening in the state.

Adityanath, has also asked the health department in the state to conduct a very detailed investigation about the specific illness, which has been dubbed as "mystery fever" by the local news paper during the earlier week.

The patients have been seemingly infected with the illness and they have been suffering from dehydration, nausea, joint pains and also headaches, while we find few people have complained of rashes which have been spreading across their arms and also legs.

Of the numerous people who have died, none of them have been tested positive for Covid, and the physicians in the region have suggested that, it may be because of dengue fever, which is a viral infection spread by the mosquitoes which are very common in India.

In a mere week, illness has been reported in varied districts of Agra, Mathura, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj and Firozabad , with doctors in the region have been reporting that patients are coming in with a decline in platelet counts, which can be symptom of severe dengue.

Dr. Neeta Kulshrestha from Firozabad has stated that, the patients, especially children in the hospital are dying very quickly. Dr. Sangeeta Aneja, the Principal and dean of the Autonomous State Medical Hospital in the region has stated that, even though few of the patients are testing positive for dengue fever, not every one of them are .

The cases increased suddenly in the last 5 days and the nearing to 90% of the affected are children. Dr. Aneja has stated, many of them have tested positive for dengue but we find there are others who have shown a drop in the platelets, but they have not tested for the viral disease spread by the Aedes mosquito.

Meanwhile, when confirming about the 40 children, who have died in the district, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker, Manish Asija from Firozabad has claimed that, water-logging, lack of sanitation and hygiene are the reasons behind the spread of the disease.

Adityanath, stated that, an investigation would be carried out with the teams formed to conduct a probe, behind the cause of illness, which was 1st detected on August 18th.

Due to lack of awareness at the local level, the patients were taken to private hospitals as well as clinics. After learning about the fever, the health department and the administration has apprised the authorities of the situation at the state level. Directions have been issued, in order to ensure adequate manpower is available at medical colleges.