NIA Secures First 2025 Conviction: Four Sentenced In Fake Currency Case

The National Investigation Agency achieved its first conviction of 2025 as a Special NIA Court in Mumbai handed down five-year prison sentences to four individuals in a fake currency case. The convicted individuals, who pleaded guilty, were also fined Rs 3,000 each.

The case originated in January 2020 when the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Nagpur intercepted counterfeit currency worth Rs 13.67 lakh, leading to four arrests. The NIA assumed control of the investigation in February 2020, subsequently filing their initial chargesheet in April against Lalu Khan, Mahesh Bagwan, Randheer Singh Thakur, and Ritesh Raghuwanshi.

A fifth suspect, Sohrab Hosen from Malda, West Bengal, was later apprehended in June 2020. Investigations revealed his involvement in cross-border smuggling operations of fake currency and Phensedyl cough syrup between India and Bangladesh. The NIA detailed these findings in a supplementary chargesheet filed in September 2020. Hosen, however, passed away during judicial proceedings while in Lucknow prison.

The case concluded with the remaining four defendants admitting their guilt before the Mumbai Special NIA Court, resulting in their conviction and sentencing. This verdict marks a significant milestone in the agency's ongoing efforts to combat currency counterfeiting operations in India.