Nitish Cabinet approves 22 key agendas: Major reforms in sports, tribal welfare, health sector in Bihar

Patna: The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government approved 22 significant proposals in the Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, ushering in a host of reforms spanning the sports sector, tribal welfare, health services, and administrative regulations.

Among the notable decisions was the approval of three key sets of rules aimed at streamlining recruitment and service conditions in the sports sector including Bihar sports clerical cadre recruitment and service conditions rules, 2025; Bihar subordinate sports cadre recruitment and service conditions rules, 2025; Bihar sports service cadre recruitment and service conditions rules, 2025.

These frameworks aim to bring transparency and structure to appointments in the state’s sports administration.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN), the Cabinet approved a housing benefit scheme for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), including Asur, Birhor, Birjia, Hilkharia, Korwa, Malpahadia, Parhaiya, Sauri Pahadia, and Sawar tribes.

Eligible families will receive Rs 2 lakh in four equal instalments, directly transferred to their bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

A major healthcare initiative was approved with the establishment of a 20-bed sports injury unit at Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan Hospital, Rajvanshi Nagar, Patna.

As many as 36 new posts will be created to support this unit, which will cater to sportspersons suffering from injuries.

In a move signalling zero tolerance for absenteeism, the Cabinet dismissed several medical officers across the state including Dr. Ashish Kumar (Khagaria Sadar Hospital), Dr. Mohammad Firdaus Alam (Mahesh Kund, Khagaria), Dr. Jagriti Sonam (Khagaria Sadar Hospital), Dr. Anamika Kumari (Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital), Dr. Anupam Kumari (Barhiya Referral Hospital, Lakhisarai), Dr. Anupam Kumar (Barauni CHC, Begusarai) and Dr. Abhinav Kumar (Halsi Health Center, Lakhisarai).

All were removed from service due to unauthorised absence from duty.

The Cabinet approved several important rule amendments such as Bihar Birth and Death Registration Rules, 2025, amending the 1999 rules to streamline registration processes, Bihar Gauya Cadre Recruitment Amendment Rules, 2025, under the Animal and Fisheries Resources Department, Bihar Child Development Clerical Cadre Amendment Rules, 2025, under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Bihar Municipal Area Advertisement Rules, 2025, aimed at regulating outdoor advertisements in urban areas.

These Cabinet decisions reflect the Bihar government’s push towards administrative reforms, tribal empowerment, improved healthcare delivery, and organisational discipline.