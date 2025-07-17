No pardon for Nimisha, says deceased's brother

New Delhi/Palakkad: Abdelfattah Mehdi, brother of Talal Abdo Mehdi, who was allegedly murdered by Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya in 2017, has asserted that there can be no pardon for the crime.

He said that Nimisha Priya has to be executed.

Abdelfattah also expressed firmly the family's deep displeasure in the manner in which the Indian media has been "distorting things to portray the convicted as a victim".

Incidentally, Nimisha Priya was to be executed on Wednesday, but following the lengthy period of multipronged negotiations, her execution has been kept in abeyance.

Numerous efforts from several quarters, which included full support of the Indian government, besides agencies based in Saudi Arabia and religious intervention from the Grand Mufti, Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar, who reportedly reached out to a friend in Yemen's Shoora Council to help mediate, all led to the decision of deferring the execution until further orders.