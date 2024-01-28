No reserved posts will be de-reserved: Education Ministry

Ministry of Education (MoE) on Sunday said no reserved posts will be de-reserved and it will be applicable to all the Central universities.

"Reservation in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) is provided for all posts in direct recruitment in Teacher’s cadre as per the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019. After enactment of this Act, no reserved post is to be de-reserved,” the ministry said.

The ministry said that the directives have been given to all the CEIs to fill up the vacancies strictly as per the 2019 ACT.

"This is to clarify that there has been no de-reservation of reserved category positions in Central Educational Institutions (CEI) in the past and there is going to be no such de-reservation. It is important for all HEIs to ensure that all backlog positions in reserved category are filled up through concerted efforts," UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said.

The 'Guidelines for Implementation of the Reservation Policy of the Central government in Higher Education Institutes (HEIs)' are in the public domain for feedback from stakeholders

Recently, Congress has alleged that there is a conspiracy to end reservation given to SCs, STs and OBCs in posts in higher education institutions and that the Central government is only doing politics over issues of Dalits, backward classes and tribals.