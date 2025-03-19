Live
No stampede data with Centre: MoS Home
New Delhi: Inquiry into the Maha Kumbh stampede was conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government and no data on casualties and injured victims is maintained with the central government, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai shared the information while replying to a question by Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Kirsan Namdeo on the number of people killed and injured in the stampede and the steps taken by the authorities to investigate the causes."State governments are competent to deal with such situations. No such data is maintained centrally," he said in a written reply.
