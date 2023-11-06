Live
- BRS regime betrayed every section of society: Congress leader Khera
- Taekwondo Premier League 1.2 in Hyderabad on December 19 -21, 2023
- Pop singer Shivangi Sharma and Lyricist Prashant Ingole's upcoming song “Tu Jaanta Nahi” to out on November 7
- Celebrating Diwali with Care: Eye Safety First
- Telangana polls: Cong, BJP like two sides of same coin, alleges Goa CM Pramod Sawant
- Tiger 3' eyes bumper Diwali opening: industry experts
- Independent candidate files nomination in Mulugu
- Manipur’s Shirui village bans hunting of animals for three years, protects migratory Amur falcons
- Diwali 2023 Fashion: Embracing Traditional Attire for Women, Men, and Kids
- Political parties should co-operate for smooth conduction of election: Mulugu district collector
Just In
Opposition tells Pinarayi Vijayan to bring out White Paper on Kerala’s finances
The Congress-led Opposition on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan come out with a White Paper on Kerala’s finances.
Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led Opposition on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan come out with a White Paper on Kerala’s finances.
Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Monday said the situation was such that the state government itself admitted in the High Court, that Kerala’s finances were in an appallingly poor state. Hence it’s a must for Vijayan to come out with a White Paper on the state’s finances.
“What people fail to understand is the ongoing week-long jamboree Keraleeyam in the state capital that will end on the 7th of this month. We just had the Onam festival and none is able to come to terms with this jamboree,” said Satheesan.
“A staggering Rs 27 crore is being blown up for this week-long event, when there is a four-month outstanding on social welfare pension payments to the poorest of the poor. Also, due to paucity of funds, state-run organisations like the transport corporation, electricity board and the execution arm of the Food and Civil Supplies Department (SUPPLYCO) are all reeling under cash shortage. That’s when the unnecessary extravaganza is going on,” said Satheesan.
He also warned of serious consequences if the expenses of the already-announced visit of all 140 Assembly constituencies by Vijayan and his Cabinet, starting later this month and extending into December, are not met by the CPI-M.
“Everyone knows that this visit is undertaken in the run-up to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls which will be announced in December and hence this visit’s expenses should not be put on the state exchequer,” added Satheesan.