Paatil leads Swachhata Hi Seva drive in Delhi

Calling the cleanliness drive a “sacred resolve” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Thursday urged citizens to participate wholeheartedly in the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 campaign, which he described as a unique blend of cultural faith and environmental consciousness.

Paatil, along with Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna, joined volunteers on the banks of the Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj to lead the ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath, Shramdaan’ (one day, one hour, service together) initiative organised by the National Mission for Clean Ganga. The ministers also took a pledge to ensure cleanliness.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, river conservation has gone beyond being a mere administrative responsibility and has become a collective duty of society,” Paatil said, recalling Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s principles of service, simplicity and dedication on his birth anniversary.

The rejuvenation of the Yamuna River represents “a unique confluence of our cultural faith and environmental consciousness,” he added. The Minister also invoked Mahatma Gandhi, saying his principles of “Swatantrata” and “Swachhata” continue to guide the nation.

“Rejuvenating our rivers is essential for India’s bright future. When a resolve is collective, transformation surely becomes historic. In India, cleanliness is not merely a matter of health or environment; it is the very soul of our civilisation and culture,” Paatil said, congratulating citizens and volunteers for their active participation.

This year’s campaign, officials said, is focused on mass mobilisation and community-led ownership of cleanliness efforts.

According to the Jal Shakti Ministry officials, 139 District Ganga Committees and two municipalities joined the campaign, underscoring that cleaning the Ganga and its tributaries is “not just a government effort but a shared responsibility of society”.

Each district has resolved to mobilise 10,000 participants through rallies, awareness camps and cleanliness drives, officials added.

Multi-dimensional projects are already underway to revive the Yamuna in Delhi. Out of 10 major initiatives, nine have been completed, including state-of-the-art sewage treatment plants at Okhla, Kondli, Rithala and Coronation Pillar. Regular cleaning of riverbanks, water recycling projects, and ecological restoration measures are also being implemented to ensure sustainable outcomes.