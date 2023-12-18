Live
PM convoy makes way for ambulance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi.
Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow in Varanasi. The convoy, with security personnel holding on to the Prime Minister's vehicle, stopped on the side of a barricaded road while the ambulance sped away by its side.
In a similar incident, last year, the Prime Minister's convoy halted on the main road in Gujarat to make way for an ambulance. The incident occurred when PM Modi and officials were on their way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad.
PM Modi had also stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance after returning from a rally ground in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra.
