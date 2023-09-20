  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM extended invitation to Biden for 2024 Republic Day function, says US envoy

PM extended invitation to Biden for 2024 Republic Day function, says US envoy
x
Highlights

US President Joe Biden has been invited to the Republic Day celebrations next year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday.

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden has been invited to the Republic Day celebrations next year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday.

He said that the invitation was extended to Biden by PM Modi during the recently-held G20 summit in New Delhi.

Biden had earlier this month, arrived on his maiden trip to India after taking over as the US President, to participate in the G20 leaders summit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X