Live
- Gopal Rai urges joint review meeting with union ministers to tackle winter pollution in Delhi
- India, US armies to host Indo Pacific ‘Chiefs of Armies’ conference
- Gujarat: 4 killed, 1 missing as car plunges into lake
- Don't treat human rights issue in isolation, pay equal attention to 'wounded' mother nature: Prez
- Health ministry reduces NEET PG 2023 cut-off to zero across all categories
- Rajya Sabha adopts resolution lauding scientists for Chandrayaan-3 success
- Two dead, four injured after blast in Delhi factory
- NIA intensifies campaign against Khalistani terrorists, announces rewards on 5 BKI operatives
- Hopeful of closing FY24 with Rs 1,200 cr revenue run rate: Licious
- BJD to field Pramila Mallik for Assembly Speaker
Just In
PM extended invitation to Biden for 2024 Republic Day function, says US envoy
Highlights
US President Joe Biden has been invited to the Republic Day celebrations next year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday.
New Delhi: US President Joe Biden has been invited to the Republic Day celebrations next year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti said on Wednesday.
He said that the invitation was extended to Biden by PM Modi during the recently-held G20 summit in New Delhi.
Biden had earlier this month, arrived on his maiden trip to India after taking over as the US President, to participate in the G20 leaders summit.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS