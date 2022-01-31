PM Modi appeals to all MPs to make this budget session fruitful

New Delhi: The budget session of Parliament starting from today. Before that, PM Narendra Modi spoke to the media. During this, he appealed to the MPs to make the budget session fruitful. The PM said that the more fruitful we all make this session, the better opportunity will be for the rest of the class to take the country to economic heights.

PM Modi said that it is true that elections affect sessions and discussions, but I request all MPs that elections will go on, come and go, but the budget session draws the blueprint of the year.So make it fruitful. The PM said that the budget session is starting from today. I welcome all MPs to this session.

There are a lot of opportunities for India in today's global situation. This session instills confidence in the world about the country's economic progress, vaccination program, Made in India vaccine.