PM Modi Calls for Diplomacy, Unity Against Terrorism At 16th BRICS Summit
- Addressing the 16th BRICS Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's support for diplomacy over war and called for united action against terrorism, urging members to reject double standards.
- Modi stressed the need for a peaceful resolution and called for the "single-minded and firm support" of all BRICS members in combating terrorism, warning against double standards on the issue.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, reiterated India's commitment to diplomacy and dialogue rather than conflict, particularly in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war. Modi stressed the need for a peaceful resolution and called for the "single-minded and firm support" of all BRICS members in combating terrorism, warning against double standards on the issue.
"There is no place for double standards when it comes to serious issues like terrorism. We must work together with unity to combat terrorism and terror financing," Modi stated. He also called for action to prevent youth radicalization and urged BRICS countries to push for the pending comprehensive convention on international terrorism at the United Nations. His comments were particularly significant given past instances of China blocking efforts to designate Pakistan-based terrorists.
During the summit, PM Modi also addressed key global challenges, including inflation, food security, and cybersecurity. He urged BRICS nations to collectively advocate for reforms in global institutions like the UN Security Council, World Trade Organization, and multilateral development banks, while cautioning against creating the impression of replacing existing institutions.
Modi further emphasized the importance of global regulations on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, stating that new challenges like deepfakes and disinformation need urgent attention from BRICS nations.