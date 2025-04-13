PM Modi expresses grief over Andhra factory fire, announces ex-gratia for deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of life in a firecracker factory blast in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district and announced ex-gratia for the deceased.

“Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in a factory mishap in Anakapalli district of Andhra Pradesh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi,” said the Prime Minister’s Office in a post on X.

At least eight people, including two women, lost their lives in a tragic explosion that took place at a fireworks manufacturing facility in Kailasapatnam village, Kotavuratla Mandal of Anakapalli district in Andhra Pradesh.

The firecrackers unit was completely gutted in the fire, triggered by an explosion. Fourteen workers were working in the unit at the time of the explosion.

Eight persons died on the spot, and their bodies were found shattered at the blast site. Some of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Six others who sustained serious injuries were being treated at the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Appikonda Tatababu (50), S. Govind (40), Devara Nirmala (38), P. Papa (40), G. Venubabu (34), D. Ramalaxmi (35), Hemanth (20), S. Baburao (55). Five of the deceased were local residents while the remaining had migrated from other villages in the district.

According to preliminary reports of the Anakapalli district police, the explosion occurred around 12.45 p.m.

Firefighters struggled for hours before they managed to bring the fire under control.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed anguish and grief at the loss of lives and directed the district administration to provide better medical care to the injured.

Naidu also instructed the authorities to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the matter and submit a detailed report.

State Home Minister V. Anitha was tasked by the Chief Minister to coordinate the rescue operations and provide treatment to victims.