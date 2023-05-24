PM Modi Raises Concern Over Vandalisng Temples In Australia

In order to strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of renewable energy, commerce, and military, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese conducted extensive talks today. According to PM Modi, the two leaders also discussed the damage of temples in Australia. PM raised concern on the destruction of Hindu temples in that nation and said Anthony Albanese, his counterpart, had committed to take "strict action" against those responsible.



According to PM Modi and Anthony Albanese, the problem of attacks on temples in Australia and the activities of separatist forces was discussed today, as well as in the past. He claimed that the Australian prime minister had promised him that anyone engaging in such mischief would face harsh punishment.



Several incidents qere recorded in the past in Australoa were hindu temples were vandalised. Amid all the destruction that took place, he assured that they won't tolerate anyone or anything who acts or thinks in a way that undermines the cordial and warm ties between Australia and India. PM Albanese reaffirmed to him today that he will continue to take strict measures against these individuals.

PM Modi received a ceremonial guard of honour at Sydney's Admiralty House before to the talks. The meetings were held the day after PM Modi addressed the Indian community in Sydney at a rally that included Albanese.