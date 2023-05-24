Live
PM Modi Raises Concern Over Vandalisng Temples In Australia
In order to strengthen bilateral ties in the fields of renewable energy, commerce, and military, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese conducted extensive talks today. According to PM Modi, the two leaders also discussed the damage of temples in Australia. PM raised concern on the destruction of Hindu temples in that nation and said Anthony Albanese, his counterpart, had committed to take "strict action" against those responsible.
PM Modi received a ceremonial guard of honour at Sydney's Admiralty House before to the talks. The meetings were held the day after PM Modi addressed the Indian community in Sydney at a rally that included Albanese.