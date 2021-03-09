PM Modi to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' connecting India and Bangladesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Maitri Setu between India and Bangladesh today through video conferencing. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.

The bridge Maitri Setu has been built over the Feni River which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura State and Bangladesh. The name Maitri Setu symbolizes growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh. The construction was taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited at a project cost of Rs 133 crore. The 1.9 kilometres long bridge joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh. It is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh.

With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the Gateway of North East with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 kilometres from Sabroom.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom. It will help ease the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North-East states and assist the seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh. The project is being taken up by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of about Rs 232 crore.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of NH 208 connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters. It will provide an alternative route to the NH 44. The 80 kilometres NH 208 project has been taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited with a project cost of Rs 1,078 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate State Highways and other district roads, developed by the State government with a financial outlay of Rs 63.75 crore. They will provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Tripura.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate 40,978 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), completed with a financial outlay of Rs 813 crore. He will also inaugurate the Integrated Command and Control Centre built under Agartala Smart City Mission.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the development of the Multi-Level Car Parking and Commercial Complex at Old Motor Stand. It will be developed at a cost of about Rs 200 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for the widening of the existing road from Lichubagan to the airport from two lanes to four lanes. The work is being implemented by Agartala Smart City Mission at a project cost of about Rs 96 crore.