PM Modi to unveil Rs 48,500 crore development projects in Bihar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday address a massive public rally in Bikramganj, Rohtas district, and unveil a slew of infrastructure projects aimed at boosting Bihar's development trajectory.

Ahead of his arrival, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan are expected to reach the rally venue.

From the rally platform, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for infrastructure and welfare projects worth approximately Rs 48,500 crore.

These projects are expected to significantly advance the state's progress in areas such as transportation, energy, railways, and connectivity.

The rally site, sprawling across 444 acres in Bikramganj, has been extensively prepared for the occasion. A grand stage and a massive canopy (pandal) have been set up to accommodate thousands of attendees.

Floral decorations have been specially arranged, with garlands and flowers sourced from Kolkata and Patna.

Local garland-makers worked throughout Thursday to complete the elaborate floral arrangements.

In view of the Prime Minister's security, stringent arrangements have been made. A total of 250 checkpoints have been established around the venue.

Over 5,000 personnel, including police officers, magistrates, and security staff, have been deployed.

The force includes 10 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 50 Deputy SPs, and over 1,000 inspectors and sub-inspectors. Temporary police stations, 10 fire engines, and several ambulances have also been stationed at the site.

The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police are personally overseeing the arrangements.

Apart from developmental announcements, the event is also seen as crucial for strengthening the BJP's organisational groundwork in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The atmosphere in Bikramganj is charged with anticipation, with thousands of supporters expected to gather.

PM Modi's speech and the expected announcements have drawn significant attention, with many viewing this visit as a landmark moment for Bihar's infrastructure and economic development.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate major projects, including the Patna-Gaya-Dobhi four-lane road, the four-lane elevated corridor in Gopalganj, the automatic block signalling system from Sasaram to Anugrah Narayan Road, the third railway line between Sonnagar-Muhammadganj, the construction of a hostel and staff quarters in Jehanabad.

Other projects for which he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate include the third railway line between Kajart Nawadih and Sonnagar, three power units of 800 MW in phase-two of the Navinagar thermal plant. construction of Ganga bridge between Buxar-Bharauli on NH-92, extension of NH-119D from Ramnagar to Kachchi Dargah, railway platform with five terminals at Harding Park in Patna, Patna-Ara-Sasaram four-lane road on NH-119A and Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata six-lane highway on NH-319B