  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

PM Modi's Bhutan visit postponed due to weather conditions

PM Modis Bhutan visit postponed due to weather conditions
x
Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to Bhutan on March 21-22 has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather conditions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to Bhutan on March 21-22 has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather conditions, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister was invited by his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay, who was in India last week, to visit Bhutan.

"Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro Airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of the Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024," the MEA said.

"New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels," it added.

The visit was in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations, and the Indian government's emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X