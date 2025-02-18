PM panel finalises name of next CEC

Live
New Delhi: The selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met here on Monday evening and is learnt to have recommended the name of the next chief election commissioner to the President, sources said, even as the Congress asked the government to defer the decision pending a Supreme Court hearing.
Besides Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi are part of the three-member panel to select the CEC. The committee met here at the Prime Minister's Office in South Block and recommended the name to President Droupadi Murmu.
The sources in the government said the notification announcing the name of the next CEC could be issued "in the next few hours". Incumbent CEC Rajiv Kumar demits office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65.