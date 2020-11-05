Poonam Pandey detained over controversial photoshoot in Goa 

Panaji: Actor Poonam Pandey was detained by police on Thursday, a day after she was booked for participating in a controversial photoshoot at a restricted dam site in South Goa, police said.

Pandey, who was staying at a beach resort in North Goa, was detained by officials from the Calangute police station and would be handed over to police personnel from the Canacona police station in South Goa, where the FIR against her has been registered.

Earlier on Thursday, a police inspector was also suspended following outrage over the actor's controversial photoshoot at the restricted site.

Photos from the provocative shoot featuring Pandey, held at the Chapoli dam in Canacona sub district, had gone viral earlier this week, which sparked protests in the area, with ruling and opposition party members staging a protest on Thursday, demanding action against police officials permitting the shoot.

The protestors had threatened to close down the town of Canacona for a day, while demanding action for the alleged dereliction of duty on part of the police.

"Police inspector in-charge of the Canacona police station Tukaram Chavan has been suspended," Deputy Superintendent of Police Nelson Albuquerque told the protestors in Canacona.

On Wednesday, police also filed an FIR, first against unknown persons and then against Pandey under section 294 (obscenity) of the Indian Penal Code, after receiving nearly half a dozen written complaints regarding the controversial photoshoot.