Post vacant for two LS terms: Kharge writes to PM Modi, seeks Dy Speaker election

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to initiate the election process for the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, noting that the post has remained vacant for two consecutive terms -- a first in Independent India's parliamentary history.

Sharing his letter on X, Kharge highlighted that Article 93 of the Constitution mandates the election of both a Speaker and a Deputy Speaker in the Lok Sabha.

He said the failure to fill the post during the 17th Lok Sabha and its continued vacancy in the 18th term "does not augur well for India's democratic polity" and also violates constitutional principles and undermines democratic tradition.

"From the First to the Sixteenth Lok Sabha, every House has had a Deputy Speaker. By and large, it has been a well-established convention to appoint the Deputy Speaker from among the members of the principal opposition party," Kharge wrote, calling the current situation a "concerning precedent".

In his letter, Kharge stressed: "The Deputy Speaker is the second-highest presiding officer of the House. This position remaining vacant weakens the democratic structure and is also against the well-laid-out provisions of the Constitution."

He quoted Article 93, which states, "The House of the People shall, as soon as may be, choose two members to be Speaker and Deputy Speaker... and so often as the office becomes vacant, the House shall choose another member."

Kharge also referred to Rule 8(1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, which gives the Speaker the power to fix the date for the Deputy Speaker's election.

The last person to hold the Deputy Speaker post was M. Thambi Durai of the AIADMK, who served during the 16th Lok Sabha (2014-2019).

Calling on the Prime Minister to act without further delay, Kharge urged: "In view of the foregoing and in keeping with the esteemed traditions of the House and the democratic ethos of our Parliament, I request you to initiate the process of electing a Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha."

The Deputy Speaker plays a crucial role in ensuring the smooth conduct of business in the absence of the Speaker, with equal authority to manage debates, maintain order, and decide on procedural matters.