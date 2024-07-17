  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Power Minister asks DVC to explore equity market route to raise funds for growth

Power Minister asks DVC to explore equity market route to raise funds for growth
x
Highlights

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the performance of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) here and suggested that it may explore the equity market to raise funds for its future growth plans.

Kolkata: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the performance of the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) here and suggested that it may explore the equity market to raise funds for its future growth plans.

During the meeting held at the DVC headquarters, the Minister also discussed the operational challenges and financial issues faced by the corporation.

He said the growth and progress of DVC are important for energy security and economic development of the country, as he assured the officials of full support in resolving the issues that were highlighted.

During the meeting, the Minister also stressed the need to increase the renewable energy portfolio of DVC and bring more efficiency in its operations.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X