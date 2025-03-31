Live
Prashant Kishor attacks Nitish Kumar, says Bihar being run by Amit Shah
Political strategist-turned-leader Prashant Kishor has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, claiming that the real power in Bihar lies with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his selected officers.
Speaking to the media in Kishanganj, the Jan Suraj Party chief asserted that Nitish Kumar is physically exhausted and mentally unfit to govern Bihar.
Speaking to the media in Kishanganj, the Jan Suraj Party chief asserted that Nitish Kumar is physically exhausted and mentally unfit to govern Bihar.
"Nitish Kumar is just a mask. In the last few years, Nitish Kumar’s credibility has collapsed. He is physically tired and mentally unwell. He is not in a position to run the government. The BJP has placed him over the 13 crore people of Bihar, but in reality, the state is being run by Amit Shah and his chosen officers," Kishor alleged.
The Jan Suraj Party founder opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill, arguing that passing it without consulting the Muslim community would be wrong.
"Any interference in the rights of minorities granted by the Constitution is unacceptable. If the Waqf law is passed, then Nitish Kumar and his JDU MPs will be more responsible than the BJP. If JDU MPs vote against the Waqf bill, it won’t pass. If they don’t, then they should stop calling themselves followers of Gandhi and Lohia," he said.
Prashant Kishor attended the Anjuman Islamia Eid Milan programme in Kishanganj on Monday. He also offered a chadar at Madrasa Amjadia Eidgah at Qadam Rasul, praying for peace, harmony, and unity in society.
Kishor’s harsh criticism of Nitish Kumar and the BJP’s influence over Bihar comes at a time of increasing political instability.
His remarks also coincide with Nitish Kumar’s many unusual public appearances, especially on Sunday during a cheque distribution ceremony of the cooperation department at Bapu Auditorium and the inauguration of the Sepak Takraw World Championship recently, when he was seen laughing and talking during the national anthem, fuelling speculation about his political future and the state of governance in Bihar.
With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, Kishor’s remarks are likely to intensify political debates on Nitish Kumar’s leadership and the BJP’s role in Bihar’s administration.