Prohibitory order imposed in Tripura’s Bishramganj

Agartala: Prohibitory order has been imposed in Bishramganj in Tripura’s Sepahijala district after an alleged molestation of a tribal girl and retaliatory attacks on bus passengers in which six people were injured, police said on Wednesday.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned both incidents and said the law will take its own course.

The CM said prohibitory order was imposed at Bishramganj and its adjacent areas to maintain law and order.

“We condemned both incidents. A prohibitory order has been clamped at Bishramganj to maintain law and order. It is not wise to add colour to any incident. We are part of society. The police have acted swiftly to control the situation. Everything will come out after the investigation,” Saha told the reporters.

Police have registered two specific FIRs on the alleged molestation of a tribal girl and retaliatory attacks on bus passengers, leaving six people injured in Sepahijala district, an official said.

A tribal girl studying air hostess course in Guwahati was returning from Agartala to Bishramganj on Tuesday evening.

“On board the running bus, the girl claimed that she was molested by a passenger at Bishalgarh and got down there. She informed her parents about the issue,” Officer in Charge (OC), Bishramganj police station, Ajit Debbarma told PTI.

He said, “The moment the girl got down at Bishramganj, a group of youth detained the bus and started beating the passengers. They also smashed the windows of the vehicle, triggering panic in the area.” Debbarma said that altogether five buses were attacked and five to six passengers were injured in the attack.