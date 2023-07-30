Live
Just In
Protests in Greater Noida villages against power cuts
Greater Noida: People took to the streets in the Sutyana and Kulsera villages of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh to protest against the prolonged power cuts.
The residents alleged that they have been facing a 20-day power outage, which compelled them to stage the protest.
A video of the demonstration went viral on social media, showing women and men sitting on a tempo and raising slogans against the local administration.
Deepak, a resident of Kulsera, mentioned that there is no electricity in the area, especially in the region along the banks of the Hindon River.
"There is no electricity in the houses built along the Hindon River. If this area is considered submerged, then how were thousands of houses allowed to be registered?," he said.