Live
- Bhumana Karunakar lashes out at trolls on distribution of sticks to devotees
- Apple iPhone 15 series features leak online; What we expect
- People of Telangana want KCR as CM once again-Harish Rao
- MLAs appeal to CM to give permission for pending projects before BBMP elections
- Shiv Thakare eyes big screen after being on back-to-back reality shows
- Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'
- Banks facing structural issues: Fitch Ratings
- Hyderabad 2nd most expensive housing market in India
- Youth sentenced to 16 days imprisonment for misbehaving with woman
- TN to set up zero liquid discharge facilities in textile clusters to prevent pollution
Just In
Pune: Sharad Pawar flays Narendra Modi amid Cabinet post offer buzz
Sharad will not join hands with BJP in his lifetime: Sanjay Raut
Pune : NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not think the situation in Manipur important enough to visit the state. Modi government has been a mute spectator to the happenings in the (Manipur) region, Pawar told reporters ahead of his public rally in Maharashtra's Beed district
"The northeast region is important and sensitive. More attention needs to be paid to the areas bordering China," the former defence minister said. The NCP chief claimed that things happening and being orchestrated in northeast are extremely dangerous for the country. Manipur is an example, he added. PM Modi spoke outside Parliament and gave a three minute video message on day one of the Monsoon session, and also briefly mentioned Manipur in his lengthy reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion, he said. "Modi should go to the northeast and give confidence to the people, but he did not think it important. Instead, he preferred to address election meetings in Madhya Pradesh," Pawar said.