Ragging allegation again at MKCG

Berhampur: Another allegation of ragging prompted the MKCG Medical College and Hospital authorities to launch a probe into the matter.

The second-year students brought allegation of ragging by senior students and the parents of the victims have voiced their concerns. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken cognisance of the complaints lodged by the parents of the victim students and directed the Dean of Medical College to conduct an investigation. The college authorities have assured cooperation and have formed an internal committee to probe into the allegation. The college administration has stated that a meeting of the Anti-Ragging Committee was held on Friday where both second-year and senior students were present.

The MKCG Principal, Professor Dr Suchitra Das, said the second-year students may be relocated to a separate hostel for their safety. According to the complaints, the second-year students were subjected to ragging after first-year students had shifted to a different hostel following the completion of their academic session. When the second-year students were relocated from Cabin Block to three different hostels, they allegedly faced harassment from seniors. A few months ago, Rudra Raut, a second-year student at MKCG Medical College, was subjected to ragging. Action was taken against four senior students for their alleged involvement in the incident. While two fourth-year students were barred from entering the campus for two months, two others were instructed to vacate their hostel and skip classes for two weeks over the issue.