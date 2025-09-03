Ragging surfaces again in MKCG

Berhampur: The corridors of MKCG Medical College and Hospital have once again echoed with disquiet, as the menace of ragging resurfaces, casting a grim shadow on the temple of learning. A second-year MBBS student has lodged a formal complaint against seven senior students, accusing them of relentless harassment and intimidation within the hostel premises.

The complainant has alleged that the seniors not only obstructed his studies but also compelled him and his peers to attend so-called “general body meetings,” where juniors were forced to stand for hours. Those who resisted were reportedly subjected to punishing squats, leaving them both physically and mentally distressed.

The ordeal escalated on August 18, when the victim claimed to have faced severe humiliation and harassment during one such session. Matters took an uglier turn the following day, as a group of seniors allegedly stormed into the hostel, hurling abuses and issuing threats when the student declined to attend another meeting.

Adding to the gravity of the complaint, the accused have also been charged with daily alcohol consumption, playing loud DJ music and creating a disruptive environment within the hostel, making academic pursuits nearly impossible for fellow students.

The issue has reached the National Medical Commission (NMC), which has already sought a response from the Dean of MKCG Medical College. The administration has assured that the Anti-Ragging Cell will convene a meeting to deliberate on the allegations and initiate appropriate action.

Notably, this is not the first time MKCG has faced such ignominy. A March 2024 report by the Society Against Violence in Education (SAVE) shockingly revealed that the institution topped the list of 12 medical colleges with the highest number of ragging complaints. Between 2022 and 2024, as many as 25 cases were reported to the UGC’s National Anti-Ragging Helpline.

The recurrence of such incidents raises urgent questions on the efficacy of anti-ragging mechanisms and the student community now looks to the administration for stern measures to restore peace and dignity within the hostels