Rahul, Priyanka to reach Raebareli on June 11 to thank voters

Rahul, Priyanka to reach Raebareli on June 11 to thank voters
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi will address an event in Raebareli on Tuesday to thank the voters.

Raebareli (UP): Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi will address an event in Raebareli on Tuesday to thank the voters.

The event was initially to be held in Amethi but the venue has now been shifted to Raebareli, said party sources.

The event to thank the voters will be held on the Bhuemau Guest House premises in Raebareli on Tuesday, said the Congress' Amethi District unit chief Pradeep Singhal.

He added that the venue was changed to avoid scorching heatwave conditions.

Singhal said that along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, newly-elected Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma will also be present in this programme.

In the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi defeated UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in the Raebareli constituency while the Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma wrested the Amethi seat from former Union Minister Smriti Irani.

