Railway police ASI, aide held by CBI for demanding Rs 20,000 bribe

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant sub-inspector of Railway Protection Force (RPF) and a technician (electrical) in Uttarakhand for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the vehicle owner after threatening to arrest him for an alleged accident.

ASI Harish Chandra Singh and technician Jasbir Singh, both posted at Railway Station, Lalkuan, Haldwani, were arrested on the complaint of Rohan Chaudhary from whom they demanded Rs 2,00,000 for not arresting him and not impounding his dumper vehicle that had allegedly damaged a railway gate at Sheeshmahal Fatak.

It was alleged that accused, who were demanding a bribe of Rs 2,00,000 later reduced the amount to Rs 25,000.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both accused red-handed while accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Later, both accused were arrested and presented before a court on Monday.

Thereafter, a written complaint dated 21.03.2025 of Rohan Chaudhary addressed to Superintendent of Police, CBl, ACB, Dehradun was received at the official email lD of [email protected] from the official email lD of lnspector Manoj Kumar Negi and he was further instructed to verify the complaint

In a separate case, a CBI along with Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials, based on information, apprehended two accused who were in possession of 65 Indian Roofed Turtles and Spotted Pond Turtles.

A case was registered by CBI against two accused u/s 51 r/w Sec 39, 44 and 48A, 49, 49B of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 for the possession, transport and trade of these species covered under Schedule-I of the Act.

A total of 50 Indian Roofed Turtles (Pangshuratecta) and 15 Spotted Pond Turtles (Geoclemysamiltonii) were found in the possession of the accused. Both the animals belong to Schedule 1 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Since it was a seizure of live animals, they were handed to the Delhi zoo for their safe upkeep.

“Further investigation about the source of wildlife article, establishing backward and forward linkage and money trail is under progress,” said the official.

Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) is a statutory body established by the government of India under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to combat organised wildlife crime. The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Act, 2006 provisions came in to force on June 6, 2007. It became operational in the year 2008.