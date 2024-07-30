Rajasthan Speaker expresses displeasure on officials missing during Assembly proceedings

Jaipur: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday expressed his annoyance as state government officials were missing during the session when questions regarding their departments were being asked.

The Speaker said that action would be taken against officials who remain absent during Assembly proceedings.

“It is necessary for the officials of the departments whose questions are being asked to stay present in the officers' gallery,” the Speaker said.

On Tuesday, during the question hour, officials of some departments including the Gaupalan Department were absent when Gaupalan Minister Zoraram Kumawat was answering the questions.

After the minister's answer was completed, the Speaker expressed displeasure and said that no official of the Gaupalan Department is present.

“The Parliamentary Affairs Minister should ensure that the officials of the departments whose questions are being asked remain present. Give me the list of the departments whose officials are not present today, I will take action,” the Speaker said.

After the Speaker's displeasure, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said that everyone will follow your orders.

He said that officers shall stay in the gallery every time and no officer will leave.

The Speaker further expressed displeasure over the withdrawal of questions by MLAs.

“When questions have to be withdrawn, why do you ask them? This time proposals have come to withdraw questions from 7-8 MLAs of the ruling and opposition parties. From now on, permission to withdraw questions will not be granted,” he added.