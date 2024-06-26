Live
- Muzumadar seeks 'Women's Test Championship' ahead of one-off red-ball match against SA
- 2024 pre-budget expectations: What are industry leaders anticipating?
- Newly-elected Trinamool MLAs skip Guv’s invitation for oath ceremony, stage dharna at Assembly
- NDA govt trying to cover up NEET scam: Sachin Pilot
- Trump, Biden squabble over credit for Quad rebirth
- Kenyan President urged to reconsider financial bill after violent protests
- Asha Negi opens up on ‘Industry’, says it shows viewers real challenges of people in showbiz
- IMD forecasts heavy rain for West Peninsular Coast, Northwest India
- UK's Haleon to sell nicotine replacement therapy biz outside US to Dr Reddy's for $632 million
- Punjab Police ask Gujarat-based social media influencer to join probe
Just In
Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra Addresses Chief Priest's Water Seepage Allegations
- Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra refutes allegations of rainwater leakage in the sanctum sanctorum, clarifying it was due to pipes for electric wiring.
- He assures that temporary measures are in place, and the temple construction is on track for completion by December.
On Tuesday, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra refuted allegations made by the temple's chief priest regarding rainwater seepage into the sanctum sanctorum. Mishra clarified that there was no water leakage; instead, rainwater entered through pipes installed for electric wiring.
"I have personally inspected the temple building, and the second floor is still under construction," Mishra stated. "Once the roof of the second floor is completed, rainwater will no longer enter the temple."
On Monday, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das had alleged negligence in the temple's construction. He claimed that after Saturday's midnight showers, there was no system to drain rainwater from the temple premises, leading to significant leakage in the sanctum sanctorum. Das urged temple authorities to address the issue promptly to prevent further incidents.
He emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting that rainwater was leaking directly above the priest's seating area in front of Ram Lalla's idol, a location frequented by VIP visitors. "It's surprising that a world-famous temple's roof is leaking despite being built by engineers from across the country," Das remarked.
Mishra assured that temporary measures have been implemented to protect devotees from rain and sunlight. He also provided an update on the temple's construction, stating that work on the first floor is expected to be completed by July this year, with the entire temple anticipated to be finished by December.