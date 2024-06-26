Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra Addresses Chief Priest's Water Seepage Allegations

On Tuesday, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra refuted allegations made by the temple's chief priest regarding rainwater seepage into the sanctum sanctorum. Mishra clarified that there was no water leakage; instead, rainwater entered through pipes installed for electric wiring.

"I have personally inspected the temple building, and the second floor is still under construction," Mishra stated. "Once the roof of the second floor is completed, rainwater will no longer enter the temple."

On Monday, Ram Janmabhoomi temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das had alleged negligence in the temple's construction. He claimed that after Saturday's midnight showers, there was no system to drain rainwater from the temple premises, leading to significant leakage in the sanctum sanctorum. Das urged temple authorities to address the issue promptly to prevent further incidents.

He emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting that rainwater was leaking directly above the priest's seating area in front of Ram Lalla's idol, a location frequented by VIP visitors. "It's surprising that a world-famous temple's roof is leaking despite being built by engineers from across the country," Das remarked.

Mishra assured that temporary measures have been implemented to protect devotees from rain and sunlight. He also provided an update on the temple's construction, stating that work on the first floor is expected to be completed by July this year, with the entire temple anticipated to be finished by December.