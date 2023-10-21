Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Nitish over his remarks on Tejashwi

Patna: After Nitish Kumar claimed he is doing everything for Tejashwi Yadav, former law minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Bihar Chief Minister makes statements according to the situation.

“A father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) wants his son to become chief minister but when the 'uncle' leaves the chair of chief minister is not clear. I am listening for quite some time that Tejashwi is like his son and he will have to rule the state in future but when he will hand over the chair of the chief minister is not clear,” Prasad said during his visit to a Durga Puja pandal at Dak Bungalow Chowk in Patna on Saturday.

Clarifying his friendship with BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish on Saturday hinted that Tejashwi will be his successor. Pointing to some BJP leaders present in the front row during the convocation programme in Motihari, he said that has a close friendship with them and it will stay till he is alive. He further said that it does not mean he is going with BJP.

Bihar BJP President, Samrat Chaudhary, said: “Who is calling him to come with BJP. One knows when the chief minister would make anyone an enemy and when he would make friends. Hence there is no importance of his statement. The chief minister is sick and he needs rest. He left BJP in 2013 and 2022.”