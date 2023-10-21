Live
- Bihar Police forms 'Anti Romeo Squad' to prevent eve teasing, molestation during Durga Puja
- SC lawyer, who complained against Mahua Moitra, writes to Delhi CP anticipating direct threat to his life
- Israel steps up preparations for Gaza ground offensive
- International Stuttering Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme
- Composing for ‘Dhak Dhak' different ball game but loved it: singer Shruti Pathak By Jemima Raman
- RaGa effect: Bahadurpura candidate assertive about party’s win
- Plastic has become threat to Environment, Use steel and Porcelain items Telangana CS
- AIMIM has named 3 candidates for Rajasthan polls, more to be announced: Owaisi
- Delhi Lt Guv launches Project iconic Gole Market
- PM nod to Naidu's appointment as nominated member of Gandhi Peace Prize jury: Reddy
Just In
Ravi Shankar Prasad attacks Nitish over his remarks on Tejashwi
After Nitish Kumar claimed he is doing everything for Tejashwi Yadav, former law minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Bihar Chief Minister makes statements according to the situation.
Patna: After Nitish Kumar claimed he is doing everything for Tejashwi Yadav, former law minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Bihar Chief Minister makes statements according to the situation.
“A father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) wants his son to become chief minister but when the 'uncle' leaves the chair of chief minister is not clear. I am listening for quite some time that Tejashwi is like his son and he will have to rule the state in future but when he will hand over the chair of the chief minister is not clear,” Prasad said during his visit to a Durga Puja pandal at Dak Bungalow Chowk in Patna on Saturday.
Clarifying his friendship with BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish on Saturday hinted that Tejashwi will be his successor. Pointing to some BJP leaders present in the front row during the convocation programme in Motihari, he said that has a close friendship with them and it will stay till he is alive. He further said that it does not mean he is going with BJP.
Bihar BJP President, Samrat Chaudhary, said: “Who is calling him to come with BJP. One knows when the chief minister would make anyone an enemy and when he would make friends. Hence there is no importance of his statement. The chief minister is sick and he needs rest. He left BJP in 2013 and 2022.”