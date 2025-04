Relative held for raping and killing minor girl

Bhubaneswar: The Ganjam Police on Sunday arrested a person for allegedly killing his four-year-old niece after raping her in Pattapur Police station area a few days back.

As per the statement issued by the Ganjam Police, the victim girl went missing ion April 25 evening. The family members and villagers later searched for the girl but failed to trace her. Subsequently, the family members filed a missing report at the Pattapur police station on the same day. The victim was later found dead at an isolated spot in an under-construction building at the village of the victim’s uncle.

Senior police officials, along with scientific team and dog squad, visited the crime spot and launched an investigation. The police, based on some clues, detained several suspects and interrogated them. Following the analysis of the scientific evidence collected from the crime scene and other evidence, the police finally arrested the accused person, a distant uncle of the victim, on Sunday.

The accused uncle was identified as Kalia Nahak (27) alias Sandha, who also belongs to the same village as the victim. The accused Kaila, due to his close acquaintance with the deceased’s family, often visited the victim’s residence and used to lure the girl with toffees. The police on Sunday revealed that Kalia, who watched the obscene videos on internet before committing the crime, raped the girl under the influence of alcohol.

“On April 26, accused Kalia was under the influence of alcohol. He had also watched porn. He called the victim girl who readily came to him because of previous trust. Accused then took the girl inside the under construction of new Anganwadi building of the village and raped her. When the girl protested, the accused smothered her. Then he dumped the body in an interior room of the building,” said police in a statement.