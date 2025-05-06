Road projects worth Rs 2L cr planned for TG in next 3 yrs: Gadkari

Sirpur Kagaznagar: Union Minister for Roads, Transport, and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Monday announced that projects worth Rs two lakh crore will be undertaken in Telangana in the next three to four years. National highway projects worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been completed till date, he said.

Addressing a meeting after laying foundation stones and inaugurating several national highway development works, he said that in 2014, Telangana had 2,511 km of national highways, which in the last 10 years has increased to 5,000 km. Gadkari expressed confidence that once these projects are completed, Telangana would be transformed to significant levels.

Recalling the importance of roads in a rich country as stated by former US President John F. Kennedy, Gdkari stated that the Centre was committed to improve road conditions in Telangana for better transportation and increased prosperity for its people.

Gadkari reiterated the government's dedication to Telangana's development, noting that before 2014, it took at least 12 hours to travel from remote areas to Hyderabad. Now, improved roads have reduced travel time to just 4-5 hours from any corner of the state.

Travelling to Hyderabad from remote villages in Mulugu, Kothagudem, Adilabad, and Gadwal districts has become much easier.

He said that one key initiative is the new Green Express Corridor, which will run 770 km from Indore to Hyderabad. The stretch passing through Telangana is scheduled for completion by March next. This includes Kamareddy, Medak, and Sangareddy districts. Once finished, it will ensure that travellers can reach Hyderabad from Indore within 10 hours.

The Union Minister said that his cabinet colleague G Kishan Reddy has been asking for improved connectivity from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Plans are in place to build a corridor from Surat to Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kurnool, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kanyakumari. This project aims to fulfil the connectivity dreams from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, with 1,100 km of the corridor passing through Telangana.

A 221 km Greenfield highway is coming up from Suryapet to Devarapalli at a cost of Rs 8,000 crore.