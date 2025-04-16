Robert Vadra reaches ED office for 2nd round of questioning, Priyanka Gandhi accompanies him

Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law and businessman Robert Vadra reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the national capital on Wednesday for the second round of questioning in the Gurugram land deal case.

Vadra was accompanied by his wife and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The businessman is being questioned for a second consecutive day in connection with the irregularities in the land deal case. The two also shared a hug as Robert Vadra entered the ED office.

Robert Vadra has maintained that ‘he is too strong for this’ and such a witch hunt won’t unnerve him.

This morning, Robert Vadra also took a veiled dig at the government, accusing it of stopping his ongoing week-long seva during his birthday.

“My Birthday Week Seva has been paused for a few days. Plans I have made for feeding the elderly and gifts for all the children in different areas will be continued as soon as I get over the “Government’s ways of stopping Me”, from doing good and speaking about their unjust behavior towards minorities, or if there are even wishes and talks of me being in politics,” Vadra wrote in a Facebook post.

“Nothing is going to deter me from fulfilling people’s wishes and needs. I’m here for any kind of unjust pressure. I believe in the truth, and truth will prevail,” he added.

Vadra was grilled by the ED sleuths for hours on Tuesday.

"I have nothing to hide. I have answered earlier also and will answer again," he said after walking out of the ED office.

Vadra called the ED summons 'politically motivated' and claimed that agencies are being misused to pressure him and that he has nothing to hide. He said he had submitted documents running into thousands of pages to the agency in 2019.

Meanwhile, Congress workers are staging protests outside the party office, including 24 Akbar Road, against the ‘witch hunt’ by the Centre. The party is also organising pan-India demonstrations outside the Enforcement Directorate offices in various states.