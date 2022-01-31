Saints want Hindu Rashtra, Bose as 1st PM of India

Prayagraj: Saints at the Dharma Sansad in the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj have demanded that India should be declared a Hindu Rashtra, Subhash Chandra Bose should be named as the first Prime Minister of the country and capital punishment for conversion which should be treated as treason.

The saints also said that 'patriotic' Muslims were part of the family and a decision to intensify their 'homecoming' campaign would continue.

Chief guest of the sammelan, Sumeru Peethadheeshwar, Jagadguru Swami Narendranand Saraswati, said: "The government may not declare India as a Hindu nation, but all Hindus should start writing and terming the country a Hindu Rashtra. By doing so, the government would be compelled to declare the country a Hindu nation.

"Islamic jihad is a big threat to the humanity and the world. To crush it, the policy of China will have to be adopted and it can be stopped by imposing sanctions as China has done. 'Sanatani' are the target of everyone and for this, it is necessary that the system of equal education and equal justice is implemented in the country." He also demanded that there is a need to end government takeover of Hindu monasteries and temples.

"If monasteries and temples are being acquired by the government, then mosques and churches should also be acquired," he added.

Jagadguru said that "Muslims are not a minority and action should be taken to withdraw their minority status". "The life of revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev should be included in the curriculum of schools. Provision should be made for capital punishment by keeping conversion in the category of treason," he added.

Mahamandaleshwar Annapurna Bharti of Niranjani Akhara said that "when religious leaders spoke some words for their safety in Haridwar's Dharma Sansad, they were put in jail. It was said that this has hurt the sentiments of the people of a particular religion, but when Tauqeer Raza gathered a crowd of 20,000 in Bareilly and spewed poison against Sanatan Dharma, no action was taken. Did it not hurt our sentiments? Owaisi's threatening video is released but no action has been taken".