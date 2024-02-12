Sandeshkhali Violence: Bengal guv leaves for Delhi after returning from troubled zone

Kolkata: Speculation are rife in West Bengal over the possible action the Union government might take on the developments in violence-hit Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district after Governor CV Ananda Bose left for Delhi on Monday evening, soon after returning to Kolkata following his visit to the troubled zone.

Although the Governor did not say anything about his unscheduled trip to the national capital, Raj Bhavan insiders said that in all probability, he is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and update him about the on-ground situation in Sandeshkhali.

“What the people of Sandeshkhali, especially the women, narrated to the Governor during this visit there was quite shocking. There have been demands for deployment of CAPF personnel in Sandeshkhali, since people there do not have any faith in the state police of ensuring their protection from oppression in the hands of Sheikh Shahjahan, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader and the mastermind behind the attack on the ED and CAPF personnel on January 5,” a Raj Bhavan insider said.

Before leaving for Delhi, mediapersons questioned the Governor if he will send any report to the Union government on the ground realities in Sandeshkhali, to which Bose said he will update about the details as, when and whereever necessary.

Already, two autonomous bodies under the Union government -- the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) and National Commission for Women (NCW) -- have sought reports from the West Bengal government on the situation in Sandeshkhali.

The Governor too has separately sought a report from the state government in this matter.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has decided to send a two-member fact-finding team to Sandeshkhali on Tuesday comprising state minister Partha Bhowmik and party legislator Narayan Goswami.

The ruling party is also considering to conduct a public meeting there on February 18, provided the Section 144 imposed there currently is revoked by then, party insiders said.