Sanskriti University celebrates 10th Foundation Day 

New Delhi: Sanskriti University celebrated the 10th Foundation Program - 2020 on Zoom platform with full zeal and enthusiasm. Arun Singh (Member of Parliament & National General Secretary of BJP was the Chief Guest of the 10th Foundation Day in the gracious presence of Ram Kailash Gupta (Chairman), Rajesh Gupta (Pro Chancellor), Mukesh Gupta (Chairman, Vision Institute of Advanced Studies), Ashok Chakradhar (Author & Poet), Arun (Author poet), Chirag Jain (author poet), and Patricio from TQS Chile.

The Foundation Day 2020 started with a welcome message by Dr. Rana Singh Vice-Chancellor where he extended a warm welcome to all the new students by wishing them good luck for their new journey on behalf of Sanskriti University. Sachin Gupta (Chancellor) thanked everyone and said "It is a matter of great pride for everyone who has been part of the journey. Today we want to thank everyone who has started the journey and shared it with us and made this day possible. Our students know how to face every challenge and how to overcome it. We are facing this pandemic together and not letting it affect our education with the help of technology."