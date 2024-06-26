SC asks HC to rule on Jain’s bail plea on July 9

New Delhi: The Supreme Court asked the Delhi High Court on Tuesday to decide the bail plea of jailed former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S V N Bhatti said bail matters should not be unnecessarily adjourned and asked the high court to decide Jain’s plea on the next hearing date.

Jain approached the top court against the six-week adjournment granted on his bail plea by the high court.

He also contended that a similar issue was pending before the top court and therefore, his plea be tagged with it. On May 28, the high court sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate and asked it to file a status report on the matter.

The court also called for the nominal roll of Jain from prison and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case lodged by the CBI.