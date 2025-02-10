Live
Security stepped up in Kumbh as Prez set to visit today
Security has been stepped on Sunday at Kumbh Nagar following President Draupadi Murmu’s schedule to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.
Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj: Security has been stepped on Sunday at Kumbh Nagar following President Draupadi Murmu’s schedule to take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. After taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and performing rituals, President Murmu will visit sacred Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir. The President will also visit the Digital Kumbh Anubhav Centre in Kumbha Nagar. The Digital Kumbh is established to provide all information in digital format about Kumbh using modern technology to give a unique experience of the traditions, culture and spiritual mornings associated with Kumbh.
UP Chief Minister Adityanath Das will be receiving the President at the airport and will accompany the President during her visit to Sangam, Akshayvat and Hanuman Mandir, and during her visit to the Digital Kumbh.