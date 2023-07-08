Shah, Nadda, BL Santosh meet and discuss Modi cabinet reshuffle

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, another high-level meeting of the BJP top brass has started as the much-talked about reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet is on the cards.

BJP national president J.P. Nadda, Union home minister Amit Shah and the party's national organization general secretary B.L. Santosh are holding a meeting at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

For the last two months, senior BJP leaders have been continuously holding marathon meetings in view of the Lok Sabha elections and the upcoming assembly elections, the organizational changes in the BJP and the Union cabinet reshuffle. The BJP leaders have held meetings with Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda and B.L. Santosh for several hours in the party office.

Recently, Amit Shah also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussions informing him about the blueprint being prepared for change in the party and government.