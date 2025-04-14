Speeding car hits two schoolchildren in TN's Ramanathapuram, one dies

A tragic accident occurred in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu on Monday when a speeding car rammed into two schoolchildren returning from a local temple festival, leaving one dead and the other critically injured.

The deceased was identified as 13-year-old Shanmuga Priya, while 14-year-old Hari Surya sustained severe injuries. Both were residents of Sayalgudi in the district.

According to the police, the two students were walking back home after attending the temple festival near their locality when a car, reportedly travelling from Rameswaram to Thoothukudi, struck them in front of their house.

Shanmuga Priya died on the spot, while Hari Surya was rushed to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital with multiple injuries.

The Sayalgudi Police Inspector confirmed the arrest of the car driver, identified as 40-year-old Shiva.

The whole area was plunged in gloom as people assembled near the house to console the families.

The driver was being interrogated.

Despite strict enforcement of traffic rules, such a tragic accident took place.

Tamil Nadu has reported a notable decline in road accident fatalities over the past year. In 2024, the state recorded 18,074 deaths in 17,282 fatal accidents -- 273 fewer deaths compared to 2023, which saw 18,347 fatalities from 17,526 accidents.

State Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal, attributed the drop to a combination of strict traffic enforcement, crackdowns on drunk driving, and targeted interventions at accident-prone zones or ‘Black Spots’.

A detailed analysis of 2023 data revealed that driver error was the cause in 16,800 of the fatal accidents that year. To address these alarming figures, the police identified 6,165 Black Spots based on traffic density, environmental conditions, and accident history. In coordination with the State Highways Department, safety interventions were implemented at 3,165 of these locations. Speed control measures, warning signage, and road engineering improvements were among the steps taken.

Additionally, the Highway Patrol Mobile Application has played a key role in improving public awareness and enhancing on-ground enforcement.

Over 12,600 critically injured victims were rescued and provided medical attention during the crucial Golden Hour by highway patrol teams. To further foster road safety, the Tamil Nadu Police have also launched thousands of public awareness programs, encouraging responsible road behaviour.