Supreme Court Halts Kerala HC Restrictions On Elephants At Thrissur Pooram

The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the Kerala High Court’s restrictions on the use of elephants during the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival, deeming the directives “impractical” and beyond judicial jurisdiction.

The Kerala High Court’s November order had imposed strict guidelines, including limiting the procession to a maximum of ten elephants, maintaining a three-meter distance between them, and ensuring minimum distances from percussion performances and fireworks. It also mandated three days of rest for elephants between events.

The top court bench, comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and N. Kotiswar Singh, ruled that any directive conflicting with the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012, would be stayed. The ruling came in response to an appeal by the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, the temple committees managing Thrissur Pooram.

The bench questioned the High Court's authority to create rules, stating such directives were the responsibility of the rule-making body. Additionally, the Kerala High Court’s assertion that the use of elephants in festivals is not an essential religious practice was challenged by the temple boards. They argued that the guidelines would disrupt centuries-old traditions central to the festival’s celebration.

Thrissur Pooram, known for its grand elephant processions and vibrant cultural displays, remains one of Kerala’s most iconic temple festivals. The Supreme Court’s intervention ensures the continuation of traditional practices while the legal dispute unfolds.