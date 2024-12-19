Live
- 120-Foot Asteroid 2024 XN1 to Safely Pass Earth on Christmas Eve: NASA
- CITU Demands Regularization of ANMs Without Written Exam
- Gadwal Bar Association Demands Relocation of Court Complex from Pooduru Site
- Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Mangalsutra in First Event After Wedding with Antony Thattil
- Ensure PM-KISAN Benefits Reach Eligible Farmers – Collector Badavath Santosh
- Strict Action Against Negligence in Midday Meal Implementation – Collector Badavath Santosh
- Avoid Answering Video Calls from Unknown Numbers – Cyber Crime DSP Girikumar
- District Collector Calls for Coordinated Efforts to Accelerate Development in Gattu Mandal
- Negligence by Palamuru University Sparks Outrage Among Students and Faculty
- Puttur’s Last Lung Space Under Threat: Forest Land Set for Multi-Level Parking Complex
Just In
Supreme Court Halts Kerala HC Restrictions On Elephants At Thrissur Pooram
The Supreme Court temporarily stays Kerala High Court's restrictions on using elephants at Thrissur Pooram, citing them as impractical and beyond judicial authority.
The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the Kerala High Court’s restrictions on the use of elephants during the iconic Thrissur Pooram festival, deeming the directives “impractical” and beyond judicial jurisdiction.
The Kerala High Court’s November order had imposed strict guidelines, including limiting the procession to a maximum of ten elephants, maintaining a three-meter distance between them, and ensuring minimum distances from percussion performances and fireworks. It also mandated three days of rest for elephants between events.
The top court bench, comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and N. Kotiswar Singh, ruled that any directive conflicting with the Kerala Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules, 2012, would be stayed. The ruling came in response to an appeal by the Thiruvambady and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, the temple committees managing Thrissur Pooram.
The bench questioned the High Court's authority to create rules, stating such directives were the responsibility of the rule-making body. Additionally, the Kerala High Court’s assertion that the use of elephants in festivals is not an essential religious practice was challenged by the temple boards. They argued that the guidelines would disrupt centuries-old traditions central to the festival’s celebration.
Thrissur Pooram, known for its grand elephant processions and vibrant cultural displays, remains one of Kerala’s most iconic temple festivals. The Supreme Court’s intervention ensures the continuation of traditional practices while the legal dispute unfolds.