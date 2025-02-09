The Roar of the Maratha Sher: Shivaji Echoes at the MahaKumbh

Mahakumbhnagar: Prayagraj: As part of the various cultural programs at the Mahakumbh, the Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan, under its SAM initiative, organized an event titled ‘Sher Shivray - The Lion Amongst the Kings’.

The event aimed to educate modern youth about the life, spirit, valour, and leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The goal was to inspire young people to follow in his footsteps for the betterment of the nation through music, rock bands, dance performances, and motivational talks. Prominent guests, including Sanjeev Sanyal, Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister; Uday Mahurkar, renowned journalist, author, and social worker; and Psycho Shayar Abhi Munde were present as chief guests.

The performance began with a fusion of rap and rock music by the Sansthan’s in-house band, accompanied by the powerful lines: “Maratha Wagh Asa Shivaji, Dhadakti Aag Jasa Shivaji, Param Saubhagya Asa Janta Raja, Swachhand Udnaara Shivaji, Bindas Bhidnaara Shivaji, Bebhaan Ha Wara Jaanta Raja.”

These lyrics beautifully portrayed Shivaji Maharaj’s noble character in a modern style, deeply resonating with the youth through the language of music. Next, a captivating dance ballet depicted the journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji from childhood to adulthood, highlighting the struggles he overcame to become the Maratha Emperor.

The ballet also illustrated his deep respect for women, showing how Shivaji honoured their dignity, akin to his reverence for Goddess Bhavani. A special performance was delivered by the 'Brahmanad Maratha Troupe' from Maharashtra, whose traditional drums and chants of “Sher Shivaji” filled the air with patriotic fervour, igniting a sense of national pride.

Sadhvi Dr. Shivani Bharti, the head of SAM and a disciple of Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj, remarked, "Sher Shivray is not just an event but a revolutionary call to awaken the future leaders within every youth. Just as the great Guru Ramdas guided Shivaji Maharaj, today DJJS is offering guidance to thousands of youths, encouraging them to awaken their inner Shivaji and work towards the welfare of the nation."

Psycho Shayar Abhi Munde combined poetry and storytelling to emphasize Shivaji Maharaj’s unwavering resolve and his relevance in contemporary life struggles. He said, “Shivaji Maharaj’s life is a call to arms for today’s youth, urging them to break free from mental shackles and become warriors for the nation. Tonight, SAM has ignited that fire of action in every young heart.”

The event concluded with a grand oath-taking ceremony. Led by SAM volunteers, thousands of youth participated in the **'Chhatrapati Shivaji Sankalp,' pledging their dedication to the progress of Mother India, cultural preservation, and personal development. The atmosphere was filled with the sound of drumbeats, the waving of national flags, and the resounding chants of "Vande Mataram" as the youth committed to serving the nation with unwavering determination.