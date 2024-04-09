  • Menu
Three footwear factories gutted in Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi: A massive fire was reported in three footwear factories in Delhi's Mundka area on Tuesday, the Fire Department said, adding that no casualty has been reported so far.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said that a call regarding a blaze at a factory was received at 11:12 a.m. on Tuesday, following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that the flames had engulfed three footwear factories.

"A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Fire is extinguished and cooling operation is going on," Garg said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

