Three killed, 18 injured in bus-dumper collision in MP's Shajapur

Three persons were killed and eighteen others injured in the early hours of Saturday when a passenger bus and a loaded dumper-truck collided head-on along the Agra-Mumbai road in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

According to police reports, the incident occurred around 2.30 a.m. on the Maxi bypass road, approximately 28 km from the district headquarters. The bus was en route from Indore to Guna when the disaster took place near the Sirolia Bridge, within the jurisdiction of Maksi police station.

The force of the impact sent the bus plunging into the deep ravine, leading to the deaths of both drivers and another passenger, police said.

Speaking to IANS, Gopal Singh Chouhan, Sub-Divisional Officer (Police) of Shajapur, said the injured were swiftly transported to Shajapur District Hospital for urgent medical care. Emergency response teams and local rescue units worked through the morning to assist survivors of the accident.

Of the eighteen injured, all remain in stable condition, while three lives were tragically lost, including both the bus and dumper-truck drivers.

"The bus was operated by a private transport service," Chouhan stated, adding, “speed might be the prime reason for the accident. Maksi police station has since registered a case, with investigations continuing to determine further details surrounding the incident.”

The deceased have been identified as Gulab Singh, the bus driver and a resident of Guna, and passenger Aman Chaurasia, a 24-year-old from Mhow.

The dumper-truck driver has been identified as Bherulal of Avantipur-Badodiya.

With an estimated passenger count of thirty to forty, several individuals sustained minor injuries, the police officer said.

The front end of the bus suffered severe structural damage in the collision. Rescue personnel used a crane to extricate the remains of the bus driver from the wreckage.

Following the accident, police officials, assisted by locals, carried out rescue efforts, ensuring the injured were safely evacuated from the wreckage.

Additionally, passengers' personal belongings were retrieved with care.