  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

TN CM hands over investment orders worth Rs 10.85 cr to eight startups run by Dalits and Adivasis

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
x

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Highlights

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday presented orders amounting to Rs 10.85 crore to eight startups run by entrepreneurs belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday presented orders amounting to Rs 10.85 crore to eight startups run by entrepreneurs belonging to scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities.

With the backing of the government in terms of investment, the startups would gain more credibility, helping them acquire new clients and take up expansion in other markets, an official release said here. Chief Minister MK Stalin presented the investment orders to the beneficiaries at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

The startups that received the funding are engaged in various sectors including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), drone technology, Internet of Things (IoT), e-commerce, media, and entertainment. The budding entrepreneurs who received the orders hail from Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Ramanathapuram districts, the release added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X